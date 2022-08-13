Youth killed by robbers

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2022 ) :A youth was killed by the firing of dacoits over resistance during robbery at Naag Shah chowk here on Saturday.

According to police sources, two robbers tried to snatch mobile phone from a youth near Naag Shah chowk.

The outlaws opened fire on the youth when he resisted.

As a result, the boy died on the spot while the outlaws managed to escape from the spot. The deceased was identified as Riaz.

The body was shifted to Nishtar hospital for autopsy.

Police have started search operation to arrest the alleged murderer.