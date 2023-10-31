Youth killed by shooting of relative

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2023) A youth was killed by the shooting of a close relative at the suburban part of Daera Din Panah town.

Police said the accused identified as Bilal Khand alias Billa shot and killed his cousin Abdul Rashid before escaping the scene.

The reason for the Murder was stated to be an old enmity. Police crime scene unit with forensic teams collected evidence to carry out investigation, it was said.

DSP along with security officials reached out the the spot after the murder.

Daera Din Panah police station is said to have started a formal investigation.

Rescuar shifted the body to RHC Hospital in police custody to conduct autopsy.