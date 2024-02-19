Open Menu

Youth Killed By Shooting Relative

Faizan Hashmi Published February 19, 2024 | 07:07 PM

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2024) The youth was killed by the shooting of a close relative in the suburban part of Daera Din Panah town.

Police said the accused identified as Bilal Khand alias Billa shot and killed his cousin Abdul Rashid before escaping the scene.

The reason for the murder was stated to be an old enmity. The crime scene unit with forensic teams collected evidence to carry out the investigation.

DSP along with security officials reached out the spot after the murder.

The Rescue team shifted the body to RHC Hospital in police custody to conduct a post-mortem.

