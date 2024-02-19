Youth Killed By Shooting Relative
Faizan Hashmi Published February 19, 2024 | 07:07 PM
The youth was killed by the shooting of a close relative in the suburban part of Daera Din Panah town
MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2024) The youth was killed by the shooting of a close relative in the suburban part of Daera Din Panah town.
Police said the accused identified as Bilal Khand alias Billa shot and killed his cousin Abdul Rashid before escaping the scene.
The reason for the murder was stated to be an old enmity. The crime scene unit with forensic teams collected evidence to carry out the investigation.
DSP along with security officials reached out the spot after the murder.
The Rescue team shifted the body to RHC Hospital in police custody to conduct a post-mortem.
Recent Stories
Misbah-ul-Islam appointed SE Toba Tek Singh
BLCF 2024 to start from March 5 in IUB
686,711 students access PITB's Higher Education Portal
PSL 9: Lahore Qalandars elect to bat first against Quetta Gladiators
CM inaugurates upgraded blocks of Services Hospital
PU Library Club organizes introductory talk
FAPUNTSA to participate in KU conference
PU issues roll number slips for MA/MSc exams
Agri scientists for collaborated efforts on climate resilient, high-yielding var ..
CM seeks report about rape-cum murder of child
FCCI proposes separate ministry to produce skilled human resources
PU issues roll number slips
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Misbah-ul-Islam appointed SE Toba Tek Singh2 minutes ago
-
BLCF 2024 to start from March 5 in IUB2 minutes ago
-
686,711 students access PITB's Higher Education Portal2 minutes ago
-
CM inaugurates upgraded blocks of Services Hospital9 minutes ago
-
PU Library Club organizes introductory talk9 minutes ago
-
PU issues roll number slips for MA/MSc exams9 minutes ago
-
CM seeks report about rape-cum murder of child13 minutes ago
-
Call for action to build fair, rights-based, equitable & ecologically just world14 minutes ago
-
ATC grants bail to 19 PTI workers in Jinnah House attack case14 minutes ago
-
Ambassador Tirmizi inaugurates Pakistan Pavilion at World Trade Center Dubai11 minutes ago
-
State land worth Rs 565 m retrieved in Muzaffargarh1 hour ago
-
Four outlaws held, illegal arms recovered in DI Khan1 hour ago