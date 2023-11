FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2023) A youth was killed by a train in the limits of Samanabad police station.

According to police, Asif Riaz, 33, a resident of Mohala Shadipura, was on the railway track when the Karachi-bound Millat Express hit him. He died on the spot. The body was removed to mortuary.