Youth Killed By Unknown In Rajanpur

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Sat 18th July 2020 | 05:26 PM

Youth killed by unknown in Rajanpur

Unknown armed men opened fire and allegedly killed a youth in Jaampur area on Saturday

RAJANPUR , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2020 ) :Unknown armed men opened fire and allegedly killed a youth in Jaampur area on Saturday.

According to police sources, 18 years old youth namely Shan s/o Rab Nawaz resident of Khanpur village had worked as labourer at Jaampur.

He was present into the crops near his home when unknown armed outlaws opened fire and injured him critically. The injured was taken to Tehsil Headquarters hospital Jaampur but he succumbed to injuries.

Police handed over the body to heirs after autopsy and started interrogation into the incident by lodging case against unknown accused.

More Stories From Pakistan

