Youth killed by unknowns

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2024) A boy was killed in a firing incident here at Deowal Bhakhi road on Wednesday.

Police spokesperson said that Muhammad Ansar Abass(19) r/o Deowal was heading to Bhulwal for his personal work on his car when all of sudden some five unidentified armed outlaws stopped his car,killed him on the spot after opening fire at him and burnt his car and body .

Police concerned and Rescue 1122 teams rushed the spot,shifted the samples of the burnt body to hospital for necessary legal formalities.

Further investigation was underway.