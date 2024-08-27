Youth killed classmate in brawl

(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2024) A boy was killed by his class mate in brawl here at Zafer colony Block-D under the jurisdiction of urban area Police station.

Police said that Masoom Shah (16) r/o Zafar colony had a brawl with Husnain (15) r/o same locality over some domestic issue.On the day of incident,Masoom killed Husnain after opening fire at him.

Police concerned and Rescue 1122 team reached the spot,shifted the body to hospital.