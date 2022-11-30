Youth killed, cousin injured in road mishap

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WAH CANTT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2022 ) :A man was killed while his cousin was injured when a speedy dumper hit their two-wheeler on GT road, near Gulshan Anwar in the limits of Wah Saddar Police station on Wednesday.

22-year-old Noman Butt, along with his 18-year-old cousin Abdullah Butt, was going on his motorcycle when a speedy dumper hit them.

Resultantly, Noman died on the spot, while Abdullah was injured critically. The Wah Saddar Police registered a case and started further investigation.