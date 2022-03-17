Youth killed due to kite string

A 24-year old youth died after the string of a stray kite cut his throat at Iqbal Town area, here on Thursday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2022 ) :A 24-year old youth died after the string of a stray kite cut his throat at Iqbal Town area, here on Thursday.

Police said that the victim, Danial resident of Shairanwali Kothi Samanabad, along with his wife, Lubna, was travelling on a motorcycle when the string cut his throat. As a result, he received severe injuries and was shifted to a local hospital where he died.

Further investigation is underway.