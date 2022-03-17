UrduPoint.com

Youth Killed Due To Kite String

Sumaira FH Published March 17, 2022 | 08:15 PM

Youth killed due to kite string

A 24-year old youth died after the string of a stray kite cut his throat at Iqbal Town area, here on Thursday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2022 ) :A 24-year old youth died after the string of a stray kite cut his throat at Iqbal Town area, here on Thursday.

Police said that the victim, Danial resident of Shairanwali Kothi Samanabad, along with his wife, Lubna, was travelling on a motorcycle when the string cut his throat. As a result, he received severe injuries and was shifted to a local hospital where he died.

Further investigation is underway.

Related Topics

Died Wife

Recent Stories

Secretary housing issued show cause notices to con ..

Secretary housing issued show cause notices to contractors

2 minutes ago
 ECP teams penalize MNAs, MPA over violation of LG ..

ECP teams penalize MNAs, MPA over violation of LG elections' code of conduct

2 minutes ago
 PHP registered 6,005 cases over laws violation

PHP registered 6,005 cases over laws violation

2 minutes ago
 District government to organize cycle-race in cit ..

District government to organize cycle-race in city on March 23

2 minutes ago
 China successfully launches new remote sensing sat ..

China successfully launches new remote sensing satellite

6 minutes ago
 Buddists monks visit Peshawar Museum

Buddists monks visit Peshawar Museum

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>