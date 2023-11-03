Open Menu

Youth Killed During Rival Clash

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 03, 2023 | 09:42 PM

Youth killed during rival clash

A youth was killed during a rival clash in the area of Peoples’ Colony police station

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2023) A youth was killed during a rival clash in the area of Peoples’ Colony police station.

Rescue 1122 spokesman said here on Friday that two rival groups indulged in blunt firing in Dogar Basti Satiana Road.

As a result, 30-year-old Faisal Ramzan received serious bullet injuries in his head and died on the spot whereas the accused managed to escape from the scene.

The police took the body into custody and started investigation, he added.

