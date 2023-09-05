Youth killed during robbery

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2023 ) :A youth was shot dead over resistance during a robbery in Sadar Jaranwala police limits on Tuesday.

A police spokesman said bandits intercepted a laborer, Mumtaz of Chak No 22-GB, who produced resistance during which robbers opened firing at him.

As a result, Mumtaz died on the spot while police took the body into custodyand started investigation for arrest of the accused.