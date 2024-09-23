Youth killed during robbery

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2024) A youth was shot dead over resistance during a robbery incident in the area of Saddar police station.

Police spokesman said here on Monday that Muhammad Usman and his brother Khalid Hafeez were going to somewhere when four armed bandits intercepted them near Azam Nagar and looted cash and other items from them.

Muhammad Usman produced resistance which infuriated the outlaws and they opened fire. As a result, Usman received serious bullet injuries and was rushed to hospital but in vain as he breathed his last in the way.

The police have registered a case and started investigation for arrest of the culprits, spokesman added.