Youth killed during robbery in Faisalabad

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Unidentified robbers shot dead a youth over resistance in the area of Thikriwala police station

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2021 ) :Unidentified robbers shot dead a youth over resistance in the area of Thikriwala police station.

Police spokesman said on Tuesday that four armed bandits stormed into the outhouse of a farmer, Shahid, in Chak 41/J-B and looted valuable items including cash, mobile phones, etc.

The robbers got enraged when Shahid and his relative Bashir produced resistance and started chasing the outlaws when they were trying to escape. The criminals opened fire and killed Shahid on the spot. Later they managed to flee away along with booty.

Receiving information, the police rushed to the spot and shifted the body to mortuary for postmortem while further investigation is under progress.