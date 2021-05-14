UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Youth Killed During Tiktok Stunt On Train Track

Muhammad Irfan 11 minutes ago Fri 14th May 2021 | 07:30 PM

Youth killed during Tiktok stunt on train track

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2021 ) :A youngster was hit and killed by a train while being filmed walking along the train track for a TikTok stunt here on Friday.

According to Rescue 1122 sources, Niaz s/o Altaf resident of Basti Ghareebabad was walking next to the train track while making a video to post on TikTok and other social media accounts when the speeding Mosa Pak train heading towards Lahore from Multan hit him.

Resultantly, he sustained serious injuries and died at the spot. The rescue officials shifted the body to the hospital for autopsy.

Related Topics

Lahore Multan Social Media Died Rescue 1122 Post From

Recent Stories

23,115 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered ..

2 hours ago

UNHCR, aid partners call for renewed and strong su ..

3 hours ago

Ajman Tourism to participate in Arabian Travel Mar ..

4 hours ago

UAE announces 1,452 new COVID-19 cases, 1,422 reco ..

4 hours ago

Dubai Culture celebrates emirate’s cultural land ..

5 hours ago

Fireworks light up Yas Island in celebration of Ei ..

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.