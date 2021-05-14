Youth killed during Tiktok stunt on train track

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2021 ) :A youngster was hit and killed by a train while being filmed walking along the train track for a TikTok stunt here on Friday.

According to Rescue 1122 sources, Niaz s/o Altaf resident of Basti Ghareebabad was walking next to the train track while making a video to post on TikTok and other social media accounts when the speeding Mosa Pak train heading towards Lahore from Multan hit him.

Resultantly, he sustained serious injuries and died at the spot. The rescue officials shifted the body to the hospital for autopsy.