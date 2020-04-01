UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Youth Killed Elder Brother In Sialkot

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Wed 01st April 2020 | 02:01 AM

Youth killed elder brother in Sialkot

A youth killed his real elder brother over a minor issue in the village Wadala Sindhuaan-Satrah, Daska tehsil here on Tuesday

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2020 ) :A youth killed his real elder brother over a minor issue in the village Wadala Sindhuaan-Satrah, Daska tehsil here on Tuesday.

According to the details two real brothers Ahmed and Faisal were playing Ludo game and they quarreled.

The accused Ahmed killed his elder brother Faisal with repeated attacks of knife and fled away.

Police shifted the body to Daska Civil Hospital for autopsy.

Further investigations were underway.

Related Topics

Daska

Recent Stories

Nation Shield Magazine releases electronic version ..

36 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, Bulgarian PM review joint coron ..

1 hour ago

Dr. Mazhar Channa to look after charge DHO Hyderab ..

5 minutes ago

Mauresmo fears 2020 tennis season is over

5 minutes ago

Applications invited for financial aid to poor: Ch ..

5 minutes ago

Russian Justice Ministry Switches to Remote Regist ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.