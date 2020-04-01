Youth killed elder brother in Sialkot

A youth killed his real elder brother over a minor issue in the village Wadala Sindhuaan-Satrah, Daska tehsil here on Tuesday

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2020 ) :A youth killed his real elder brother over a minor issue in the village Wadala Sindhuaan-Satrah, Daska tehsil here on Tuesday.

According to the details two real brothers Ahmed and Faisal were playing Ludo game and they quarreled.

The accused Ahmed killed his elder brother Faisal with repeated attacks of knife and fled away.

Police shifted the body to Daska Civil Hospital for autopsy.

Further investigations were underway.