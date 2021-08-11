Youth killed, father injured in Charsadda firing

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2021 ) :A youth was killed while his father sustained injuries when unknown assailants fired at a car in the vicinity of Tarnab police station in Charsadda district on Wednesday,A Police spokesman said that a youth who had married just eight months ago was killed and his father sustained bullet injuries when the car they were traveling in came under attack in Tarnab area.

Women and children onboard the car escaped the attack unhurt, police said.

The ill-fated family was on way to home in Mirzadher area from a doctor's clinic,A spokesman said,adding the body and injured were shifted to District Headquarters Hospital Charsadda and investigation into the case has started.