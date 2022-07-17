Youth killed, father injured over pigeon flying

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2022 ) :A youth was killed and his father was injured in a village in Rodala Road police limits on Sunday.

According to the Rescue 1122, Yasin and Tariq had quarreled over pigeons flying in Chak No 275-GB.

The accused, Yasin, opened indiscriminate firing at Tariq and hisfather Lal Din. As a result, Tariq, 27, died on the spot while Lal Din received injuries.

The body was handed over to police while the injured was rushed to a local hospital.