Youth Killed, Four Injured In Motorcycles Collision

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 25, 2024 | 01:40 PM

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2024) A youth was killed, while four others were injured in a collision between two motorcycles at Kingra Road, Sialkot late at last night.

According to rescue spokesperson, 16-year-old Ali was killed on the spot due to severe injuries while 22-year-old Safeer, 7-year-old Zulqarnain, 5-year-old Fakhar and 23-year-old Kabir suffered injuries.

Rescue 1122 shifted the victims to local hospital.

