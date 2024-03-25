Youth Killed, Four Injured In Motorcycles Collision
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 25, 2024 | 01:40 PM
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2024) A youth was killed, while four others were injured in a collision between two motorcycles at Kingra Road, Sialkot late at last night.
According to rescue spokesperson, 16-year-old Ali was killed on the spot due to severe injuries while 22-year-old Safeer, 7-year-old Zulqarnain, 5-year-old Fakhar and 23-year-old Kabir suffered injuries.
Rescue 1122 shifted the victims to local hospital.
Recent Stories
Shoaib Malik extends heartfelt birthday wishes to his wife Sana
PCB announces 29 Players to undergo fitness camp in Kakul tomorrow
Pak vs WI women: 20 probables announced for upcoming series
Hindu community celebrates Holi today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 March 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 March 2024
Sindh University celebrates Pakistan Resolution Day
District administrations slaps Rs55,500 fine on 27 traders
Fatal traffic accidents claim lives, several injured in Bahawalnagar
Minister pays visit to Ramazan Sasta Bazaar
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Bitter gourd cultivation should be started immediately11 seconds ago
-
‘Text to CPO’ service launched to facilitate citizens send complaints to CPO14 seconds ago
-
PHC issues detailed judgment on allocation reserved seats20 seconds ago
-
President emphasises increasing economic, cultural ties with Cote d’Ivoire10 minutes ago
-
Azam Nazir Tarar assesses prices, facilities at utility store10 minutes ago
-
Minor girl killed in road mishap10 minutes ago
-
Drum beating tradition in Sehri still alive in capital city20 minutes ago
-
Drive on Railway safety, prohibited items in full swing30 minutes ago
-
CM greets Hindu community on Holi30 minutes ago
-
Pollen Surge Concerns Mount for Allergy Sufferers in Islamabad30 minutes ago
-
DC,MPA inaugurated 'plantation drive' in educational institutions30 minutes ago
-
OPF to establish new female academic block in Rawalpindi1 hour ago