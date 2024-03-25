Youth killed, four injured in motorcycles collision

(@FahadShabbir)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2024) A youth was killed, while four others were injured in a collision between two motorcycles at Kingra Road, Sialkot late at last night.

According to rescue spokesperson, 16-year-old Ali was killed on the spot due to severe injuries while 22-year-old Safeer, 7-year-old Zulqarnain, 5-year-old Fakhar and 23-year-old Kabir suffered injuries.

Rescue 1122 shifted the victims to local hospital.