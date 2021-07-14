Youth killed, friend injured during robbery

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

A youth was shot dead while his friend sustained injuries over resistance in a robbery in Sandal Bar police limits on Wednesday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2021 ) :A youth was shot dead while his friend sustained injuries over resistance in a robbery in Sandal Bar police limits on Wednesday.

A police spokesman said 19-year-old Muhammad Rabi of Chak No 61-JB with his friend Haidar Sultan was returning home after performing duty in a hosiery factory when unidentified robbers intercepted them and snatched Rs 20,000, mobile phones and other items.

During robbery, the dacoits gunned down Rabi when he put up resistance while Haidar Sultan wasshifted to a local hospital in a critical condition.

The police took the body into custody and started investigation.