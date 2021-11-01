UrduPoint.com

Youth Killed From Jubilant Fire

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Mon 01st November 2021 | 01:17 PM

Youth killed from jubilant fire

A youth was killed from aerial firing during a function here in the area of Karana police station late Sunday night

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2021 ) :A youth was killed from aerial firing during a function here in the area of Karana police station late Sunday night.

A police spokesman said here on Monday that 23-year-old Muhammad Ansar, resident of chak 99 SB,attended a 'mehndi' function in chak 100 SB where some guests resorted to aerial firing to celebrate the event.

However,a stray bullet hit Ansar and injured him severely. He was rushed to hospital where he succumbed to his wounds. The police was searching to arrest the accused men.

Related Topics

Injured Firing Police Police Station Sunday Event From

Recent Stories

Argentinian Study Proves High Efficacy of Sputnik ..

Argentinian Study Proves High Efficacy of Sputnik V in Protecting People Over 60 ..

3 minutes ago
 Dubai Miracle Garden welcomes visitors for its 10t ..

Dubai Miracle Garden welcomes visitors for its 10th season

20 minutes ago
 Five challenges facing Japan's PM Kishida

Five challenges facing Japan's PM Kishida

23 minutes ago
 Allama Iqbal T-20 Cricket tournament begins at Ni ..

Allama Iqbal T-20 Cricket tournament begins at Niaz Stadium

23 minutes ago
 French President Accuses Australian Prime Minister ..

French President Accuses Australian Prime Minister of Lying Over Submarine Deal

23 minutes ago
 Pine nut price falls to Rs3600 per kg

Pine nut price falls to Rs3600 per kg

23 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.