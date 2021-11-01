Youth killed from jubilant fire

(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2021 ) :A youth was killed from aerial firing during a function here in the area of Karana police station late Sunday night.

A police spokesman said here on Monday that 23-year-old Muhammad Ansar, resident of chak 99 SB,attended a 'mehndi' function in chak 100 SB where some guests resorted to aerial firing to celebrate the event.

However,a stray bullet hit Ansar and injured him severely. He was rushed to hospital where he succumbed to his wounds. The police was searching to arrest the accused men.