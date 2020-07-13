UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Youth Killed, His Father, Brother Injured Over Domestic Dispute

Faizan Hashmi 46 minutes ago Mon 13th July 2020 | 10:50 PM

Youth killed, his father, brother injured over domestic dispute

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2020 ) :A youth was shot dead while his brother and father sustained multiple injuries over domestic dispute in the area of Jaranwala police station.

Police spokesman said that Tanveer Ahmad (70) resident of Defence View Jaranwala, along with his two sons - Badar (22) and Qamar (25) -, went to Mohallah Ismail Abad Jaranwala to bring back his daughter after a demotic issue with in-laws of the girl. An altercation was held between Tanveer Ahmad and his daughter's in-laws, to which, the girl's spouse along with his accomplices opened indiscriminate firing.

As a result, Qamar received serious bullet injuries and died on the spot while Tanveer and Badar were shifted to THQ Hospital Jaranwala by Rescue 1122 and later they were referred to DHQ Hospital Faisalabad due to critical condition.

Receiving information, the area police rushed to the spot and took dead body into custody and shifted it to mortuary for post-mortem while further investigation is under progress.

Related Topics

Dead Firing Faisalabad Police Police Station Died Progress Jaranwala Rescue 1122

Recent Stories

UAE, South Korea present effective crisis manageme ..

21 minutes ago

GCC Secretary-General condemns Houthi attacks on c ..

2 hours ago

Coalition refers &#039;targeted operation&#039; re ..

2 hours ago

Saudi Arabia reports 2,852 new COVID-19 cases, 20 ..

2 hours ago

DCD announces Public Policy Development Guide for ..

3 hours ago

OIC condemns Houthi attacks on civilians in Saudi ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.