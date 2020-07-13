Youth killed, his father, brother injured over domestic dispute

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2020 ) :A youth was shot dead while his brother and father sustained multiple injuries over domestic dispute in the area of Jaranwala police station.

Police spokesman said that Tanveer Ahmad (70) resident of Defence View Jaranwala, along with his two sons - Badar (22) and Qamar (25) -, went to Mohallah Ismail Abad Jaranwala to bring back his daughter after a demotic issue with in-laws of the girl. An altercation was held between Tanveer Ahmad and his daughter's in-laws, to which, the girl's spouse along with his accomplices opened indiscriminate firing.

As a result, Qamar received serious bullet injuries and died on the spot while Tanveer and Badar were shifted to THQ Hospital Jaranwala by Rescue 1122 and later they were referred to DHQ Hospital Faisalabad due to critical condition.

Receiving information, the area police rushed to the spot and took dead body into custody and shifted it to mortuary for post-mortem while further investigation is under progress.