MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2022 ) :A youth was killed and another injured in a firing incident near the area of Pull Ghotay Walli here on Wednesday.

According to the police, the deceased was identified as Hamad Ali and the injured as Aqib.

The injured was shifted to DHQ hospital for further treatment.

Police have registered a case and started investigation.