(@FahadShabbir)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2022 ) :A youth was killed in a collision between a speeding bus and a motorcycle at Badiana-Pasrur Road.

According to Rescue-1122, 18-year-old Tayyab was killed on-the-spot when the bus hit his motorcycle. The body was shifted to the local hospital for autopsy.