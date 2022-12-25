Youth killed in a road accident

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2022 ) :A youth killed on the spot when his car turned turtle after colliding with the divider on Aimenabad Road, late night.

According to rescue spokesperson, a youth, Waheed, (24-year-old) was killed on the spot when his car turned turtle after colliding with the divider near Dewan Chowk, Aimenabad Road, Saturday late night.

Rescue 1122 shifted the body to nearby local hospital.