Youth killed in a truck-motorcycle collision

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2025) A youth died in a collision between a truck and motorcycle here at Defence Road on Wednesday.

According to rescue spokesperson,the victim,Muzamil ,32,resident of Qila Kalarwala, Pasrur,riding a motorcycle when a speeding truck hit and killed him on the spot.

Rescue 1122 shifted the body to the Allama Iqbal Memorial Teaching Hospital (AIMTH).