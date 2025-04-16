Youth Killed In A Truck-motorcycle Collision
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 16, 2025 | 11:30 AM
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2025) A youth died in a collision between a truck and motorcycle here at Defence Road on Wednesday.
According to rescue spokesperson,the victim,Muzamil ,32,resident of Qila Kalarwala, Pasrur,riding a motorcycle when a speeding truck hit and killed him on the spot.
Rescue 1122 shifted the body to the Allama Iqbal Memorial Teaching Hospital (AIMTH).
