Youth killed in accident

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2022 ) :A youth was killed while another injured in a road accident near here on Wednesday.

According to Rescue-1122 spokesperson, a speeding tractor-trolly hit a motorcycle on Daska Road near Aadah Stop.

As a result, 20-year-old Hanan was killed on the spot while 22-year-old A Rehmanreceived injuries.

The Rescue-1122 provided fist aid to the injured and handed over the body to police.