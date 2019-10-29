UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Youth Killed In Accident In Islamabad

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Tue 29th October 2019 | 11:54 AM

Youth killed in accident in Islamabad

A youth lost his life when a speedy car hit him near Gujar Khan in Rawalpindi on Tuesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2019 ) :A youth lost his life when a speedy car hit him near Gujar Khan in Rawalpindi on Tuesday.

According to Rescue sources, the ill-fatted incident occurred due to the negligence of the driver.

The deceased was identified as Tassawar Ali. The dead body was shifted to a nearby hospital for postmortem.

Police have registered First Information Report against the driver, a police official said.

Related Topics

Dead Police Driver Car Rawalpindi Gujar Khan

Recent Stories

IHC to resume hearing of Nawaz Sharif's case after ..

4 minutes ago

Traders announce nationwide strike today

20 minutes ago

Tokyo shares end higher on US-China trade optimism ..

26 minutes ago

Afghan Security Forces Say Killed 11 Taliban Fight ..

26 minutes ago

Chilean Government Rules Out Another State of Emer ..

26 minutes ago

UAE stresses importance of building conducive envi ..

41 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.