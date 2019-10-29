Youth killed in accident in Islamabad

(@FahadShabbir)

A youth lost his life when a speedy car hit him near Gujar Khan in Rawalpindi on Tuesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2019 ) :A youth lost his life when a speedy car hit him near Gujar Khan in Rawalpindi on Tuesday.

According to Rescue sources, the ill-fatted incident occurred due to the negligence of the driver.

The deceased was identified as Tassawar Ali. The dead body was shifted to a nearby hospital for postmortem.

Police have registered First Information Report against the driver, a police official said.