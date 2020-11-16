Youth killed in accident in sargodha

A young man was killed in a road accident in Sillanwali police limits, police said here on Monday

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2020 ) :A young man was killed in a road accident in Sillanwali police limits, police said here on Monday.

Muhammad Waseem, 22, resident of chak 116 SB was going home on a motorcycle when a rashly-driven car hit him near chak no.119 SB and fled. Consequently, he died on the spot.

Police handed over the body to the heirs after legal formalities and registered case against the driver.