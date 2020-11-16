UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Youth Killed In Accident In Sargodha

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Mon 16th November 2020 | 01:12 PM

Youth killed in accident in sargodha

A young man was killed in a road accident in Sillanwali police limits, police said here on Monday

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2020 ) :A young man was killed in a road accident in Sillanwali police limits, police said here on Monday.

Muhammad Waseem, 22, resident of chak 116 SB was going home on a motorcycle when a rashly-driven car hit him near chak no.119 SB and fled. Consequently, he died on the spot.

Police handed over the body to the heirs after legal formalities and registered case against the driver.

Related Topics

Police Driver Car Died Road Accident Young Man Sillanwali

Recent Stories

Heba Sami, Suad Yousuf and Mariam Mubarak bag top ..

1 minute ago

Eight died, eleven injured in Nowshera road mishap ..

3 minutes ago

Schools, Colleges and Universities will not be shu ..

21 minutes ago

Russia's COVID-19 Tally Grows by Record 22,778 in ..

3 minutes ago

Australia virus cluster causes jitters over India ..

3 minutes ago

Peru's Prosecutor's Office to Investigate Deaths o ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.