Youth killed in accident in Sargodha

(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2023) A youth was killed in an accident in Atta Shaheed police limits on Wednesday.

Police said Muhammad Hamza, 20, was going home on a motorcycle when a rashly-driven dumper hit him from rear side and killed him near Chak 110-SB. The dumper driver managed to escape.

Police handed over the body to the family and registered a case against the driver.