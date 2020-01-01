UrduPoint.com
Youth Killed In Aerial Firing On New Year Celebrations In RWP

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Wed 01st January 2020 | 04:31 PM

Youth killed in aerial firing on New Year celebrations in RWP

A youth was killed through aerial firing in Khayaban e Sir Syed on the eve of New Year celebrations'

Rawalpindi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 01st January, 2020) A youth was killed through aerial firing in Khayaban e Sir Syed on the eve of New Year celebrations'.According to media reports, an unidentified youth died by aerial firing upon the eve of New Year celebrations' in Khayaban-e-Sir Syed in Rawalpindi.Police reached the scene and shifted the dead into nearby local hospital for medico-legal formalities.Police have registered a case and started an investigation.

