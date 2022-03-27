UrduPoint.com

Youth Killed In An Accident

Sumaira FH Published March 27, 2022 | 11:00 AM

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2022 ) :A younger person was crushed to death in a mishap as motorcycle collided with another motorcycle near Laghari pull, Denaar chowk in Chowk Sarwer police limits on Sunday.

According to Rescue 1122, Muhammad Shoib Saleem s/o Muhammad Saleem (23)years was heading to Muzaffargarh from his residence, when he reached at Denaar Chowk his motorcycle hit with another motorcycle which was coming from opposite side.

Resultantly, he died on the spot after receiving head injuries, while other motorcyclist named Asim r/o Kacha Khoh sustained serious wounds.

Rescuers from1122 emergency service reached the spot and shifted the body and injured to nearby hospital for necessary legal formalities while the police concerned after reaching the spot have started investigation into the incident.

