SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2023 ) :A 19-year-old boy was gunned down by his friends here at Gondal chowk on Thursday.

City police said that Zeeshan (19) r/o Sargodha city had a brawl with his friends including Daood Butt and others over some domestic issues.On the day of incident,they killed Zeeshan after opening fire at him.

Further investigation was under way.