Youth Killed In Broad Day Light

Sumaira FH Published December 16, 2022 | 11:10 AM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2022 ) :A youth was killed outside his home reportedly over an old enmity in broad daylight.

According to the First Information Report (FIR), the victim, Naveed, was shot at by four accused identified as Bashir, Huzaifa, Haider and Husnain.

All of the stated outlaws fled from the spot after the murder. Police registered the case on the report of Naveed's maternal uncle, Ibrahim, a resident of Moza Khokhar.

Ibrahim reported to police that earlier four people from the opponent group were killed over the same old enmity. It's important to mention that Moulana Mushtaq, the father of one of the accused, Huzaifa, was killed a few days ago.

