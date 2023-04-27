UrduPoint.com

Youth Killed In Building Collapse In Faisalabad

Muhammad Irfan Published April 27, 2023 | 09:48 PM

A youth was killed in a building collapse incident in the area of Mansoorabad police station

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2023 ) :A youth was killed in a building collapse incident in the area of Mansoorabad police station.

Rescue 1122 spokesman said here on Thursday that roof a double-storey building caved in as the house situated at Mian Pind was old and redundant.

As a result, 20-year-old Ali Raza son of Mehmood Khan buried beneath the debris and Rescue 1122 team dragged him out but in vain as he expired before getting any medical treatment.

The police shifted the body to mortuary of Allied Hospital whereas further investigation was under progress.

