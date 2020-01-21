Youth killed in Chota Lahore

(@FahadShabbir)

SWABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2020 ) : A youth killed during an exchange of fire between two rival groups over women dispute at village Manki, police said on Tuesday.

According to FIR lodged at Chota Lahore Police Station, four persons of a family opened fire on another group over women dispute.

As a result, youth identified as Mujahid Shah killed on the spot while his two uncles remained unhurt in the incident.

Taking action on the complaint, the police team arrested one accused identified as Nadeem and recovered weapon used in the crime. The case against other accused were registered and investigation was underway.