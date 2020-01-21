UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Youth Killed In Chota Lahore

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Tue 21st January 2020 | 05:04 PM

Youth killed in Chota Lahore

A youth killed during an exchange of fire between two rival groups over women dispute at village Manki, police said on Tuesday

SWABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2020 ) : A youth killed during an exchange of fire between two rival groups over women dispute at village Manki, police said on Tuesday.

According to FIR lodged at Chota Lahore Police Station, four persons of a family opened fire on another group over women dispute.

As a result, youth identified as Mujahid Shah killed on the spot while his two uncles remained unhurt in the incident.

Taking action on the complaint, the police team arrested one accused identified as Nadeem and recovered weapon used in the crime. The case against other accused were registered and investigation was underway.

Related Topics

Lahore Fire Police Exchange Police Station Chota Women FIR Family Weapon

Recent Stories

Ajman Ruler offers condolences on death of Prince ..

6 minutes ago

Russian 'Mistrals' With Displacement of Over 20,00 ..

5 minutes ago

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Baj ..

5 minutes ago

7 killed in road accidents in Southern Egypt

5 minutes ago

Kyrgios shines for Australia after bushfire disast ..

5 minutes ago

US Trade Deals With China, Canada-Mexico Provide N ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.