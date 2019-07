(@FahadShabbir)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2019 ) :Three dacoits on Friday shot dead a youth over resistance at Mohallah Miraj Pura in Sambrial Police limits.

According to the police, robbers entered the house of Zahid Warriach and his son Zikrya put up resistance. To which, the accused opened firing on him.

As a result, he died on the spot while the dacoits fled.

The police have registered a case and started investigations.