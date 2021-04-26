UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Youth Killed In Faisalabad

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 26th April 2021 | 01:43 PM

Youth killed in faisalabad

A youth was killed when he was sitting on railway track with earphones plugged in near Nishatabad late Sunday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2021 ) :A youth was killed when he was sitting on railway track with earphones plugged in near Nishatabad late Sunday.

According to Rescue 1122, a 28-year old boy Abu Bakar was sitting on a rail track and enjoying video by clipping head phone in his ears when a train hit him. He died on the spot.

The body was handed over to heirs after legal formalities.

Related Topics

Died Rescue 1122 Sunday

Recent Stories

Hong Kong shares end down 26 april 2021

2 minutes ago

UAE, European Union host workshops on combating mo ..

16 minutes ago

Wheat harvesting, threshing in full swing in Potoh ..

2 minutes ago

Russia Registers 8,803 COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 H ..

21 minutes ago

Man commits suicide after killing wife in faisalab ..

21 minutes ago

"Babar, best in the world at the moment" says Mian ..

21 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.