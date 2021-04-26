Youth killed in faisalabad

A youth was killed when he was sitting on railway track with earphones plugged in near Nishatabad late Sunday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2021 ) :A youth was killed when he was sitting on railway track with earphones plugged in near Nishatabad late Sunday.

According to Rescue 1122, a 28-year old boy Abu Bakar was sitting on a rail track and enjoying video by clipping head phone in his ears when a train hit him. He died on the spot.

The body was handed over to heirs after legal formalities.