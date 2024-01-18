Youth killed in family brawl

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2024) A man was gunned down by his rivals over some domestic disputes here at Phapra area on Thursday.

Kotmomin police said that Muhammad Khawar (43) r/o Phaphra area had a rivalry with his relatives- Nouman and Shadaab.On the day of incident, they killed him after opening fire at him.

Police was investigating the matter.