Youth killed in gas cylinder explosion

(@FahadShabbir)

A youth died in a gas cylinder explosion in a refilling shop at Ugoki on Friday

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2021 ) ::A youth died in a gas cylinder explosion in a refilling shop at Ugoki on Friday.

According to Rescue 1122, 18-year-old Jamshed lost his life during the explosion due to gas leakage.

A fire erupted in the shop after explosion. Fire fighters of the Rescue 1122 extinguished the fire.