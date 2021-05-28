Youth Killed In Gas Cylinder Explosion
A youth died in a gas cylinder explosion in a refilling shop at Ugoki on Friday
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2021 ) ::A youth died in a gas cylinder explosion in a refilling shop at Ugoki on Friday.
According to Rescue 1122, 18-year-old Jamshed lost his life during the explosion due to gas leakage.
A fire erupted in the shop after explosion. Fire fighters of the Rescue 1122 extinguished the fire.