Youth Killed In House Fire

Umer Jamshaid Published January 21, 2023 | 04:30 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2023 ) :A youth was burnt to death in house fire here on Saturday.

Police said the incident took place at Ameerpura near Valencia roundabout where fire broke out at a house, due to which, Shehryar (25) suffered critical burn injuries and died on the spot.

On information, Rescue-1122 vehicles reached the spot andstarted rescue operation.

The rescuers reached the spot and shifted the body to a hospital.

