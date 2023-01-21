Youth killed in house fire

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2023 ) :A youth was burnt to death in house fire here on Saturday.

Police said the incident took place at Ameerpura near Valencia roundabout where fire broke out at a house, due to which, Shehryar (25) suffered critical burn injuries and died on the spot.

On information, Rescue-1122 vehicles reached the spot andstarted rescue operation.

The rescuers reached the spot and shifted the body to a hospital.