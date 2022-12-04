UrduPoint.com

Youth Killed In Jubilant Firing

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 04, 2022 | 06:40 PM

Youth killed in jubilant firing

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2022 ) :A youth was killed during jubilant firing at a marriage function in the area of Sahianwala police station.

A police spokesman said here on Sunday that one Orangzaib of Chak No153-RB had arranged his wedding ceremony in which guests resorted to firing into the air to celebrate the marriage.

However, a stray bullet hit a participant, Naseer Ahmad of the same locality, killing him on-the-spot. Some other stray bullets injured Adil, Ehtisham and Rashid, who were shifted to Allied Hospital.

Regional Police Officer (RPO) Syed Khalid Mehmood Hamdani took notice and directed the SHO Sahianwala to ensure immediate arrest of the accused.

A special team was also constituted to trace whereabouts of the accused who managed to escape from the scene after firing, he added.

Related Topics

Injured Firing Police Police Station Marriage Rashid Same Sunday From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 December 2022

9 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 4th December 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 4th December 2022

9 hours ago
 Moldova Resumes Electricity Deliveries From Transn ..

Moldova Resumes Electricity Deliveries From Transnistria - Deputy Prime Minister

18 hours ago
 Berhalter envies Dutch finishing school as USA bow ..

Berhalter envies Dutch finishing school as USA bow out

18 hours ago
 Argentina v Australia World Cup starting line-ups

Argentina v Australia World Cup starting line-ups

18 hours ago
 South Africa's Ramaphosa 'not resigning': spokesma ..

South Africa's Ramaphosa 'not resigning': spokesman

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.