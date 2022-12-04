Youth killed in jubilant firing

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2022 ) :A youth was killed during jubilant firing at a marriage function in the area of Sahianwala police station.

A police spokesman said here on Sunday that one Orangzaib of Chak No153-RB had arranged his wedding ceremony in which guests resorted to firing into the air to celebrate the marriage.

However, a stray bullet hit a participant, Naseer Ahmad of the same locality, killing him on-the-spot. Some other stray bullets injured Adil, Ehtisham and Rashid, who were shifted to Allied Hospital.

Regional Police Officer (RPO) Syed Khalid Mehmood Hamdani took notice and directed the SHO Sahianwala to ensure immediate arrest of the accused.

A special team was also constituted to trace whereabouts of the accused who managed to escape from the scene after firing, he added.