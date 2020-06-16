UrduPoint.com
Youth Killed In Mianwali

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Tue 16th June 2020 | 01:02 PM

Youth killed in Mianwali

One youth was killed as two groups opened fire against each other near G.P.O Chowk Mianwali on Tuesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2020 ) :One youth was killed as two groups opened fire against each other near G.P.O Chowk Mianwali on Tuesday.

According to police officials the tragic incident occurred over an old enmity and alleged culprits escaped from the crime scene,a private news channel reported.

The deceased was identified as Muhammad Nawaz,the body was shifted to a nearby hospital for postmortem, Police registered an F.I.R against the alleged murderer and the search operation was underway to arrest him, the officials added.

