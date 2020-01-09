Youth killed in Multan

A youth was killed in a road accident near general bus stand here on Thursday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2020 ) :A youth was killed in a road accident near general bus stand here on Thursday.

According to Rescue-1122 spokesman, a 25-year-old Shafiq s/o Rafiq was riding a motorbike when a speeding van hit the two wheeler near general bus stand underpass.

Consequently, he received serious injuries and died on the spot.

Rescue team shifted the body to the hospital.