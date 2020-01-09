UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Youth Killed In Multan

Faizan Hashmi 58 seconds ago Thu 09th January 2020 | 01:24 PM

Youth killed in Multan

A youth was killed in a road accident near general bus stand here on Thursday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2020 ) :A youth was killed in a road accident near general bus stand here on Thursday.

According to Rescue-1122 spokesman, a 25-year-old Shafiq s/o Rafiq was riding a motorbike when a speeding van hit the two wheeler near general bus stand underpass.

Consequently, he received serious injuries and died on the spot.

Rescue team shifted the body to the hospital.

Related Topics

Died Road Accident Van

Recent Stories

PM to launch “Hunarmand program” for youth

13 minutes ago

Iran's Preliminary Report on Ukraine Boeing Crash ..

4 minutes ago

Braille printing press soon in Multan

4 minutes ago

Crackdown against profiteering, polythene bags lau ..

56 seconds ago

Iran's Envoy to UN Describes US Offer to Cooperate ..

59 seconds ago

Israeli Foreign Minister Offers Condolences to Ukr ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.