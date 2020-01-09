Youth Killed In Multan
Faizan Hashmi 58 seconds ago Thu 09th January 2020 | 01:24 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2020 ) :A youth was killed in a road accident near general bus stand here on Thursday.
According to Rescue-1122 spokesman, a 25-year-old Shafiq s/o Rafiq was riding a motorbike when a speeding van hit the two wheeler near general bus stand underpass.
Consequently, he received serious injuries and died on the spot.
Rescue team shifted the body to the hospital.