Youth Killed In Police Custody In Faisalabad
Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Tue 02nd July 2019 | 04:19 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2019 ) : Jaranwala police declared alleged death of a youth in police custody as suicide here on Tuesday.
Police said that they had arrested accused Ansar son of Aslam of Muhammad Bibi colony in a drunken state and the team also recovered liquor from his possession.
Police said the accused tried to escape from the police station and in this attempt he jumped over a wall and received serious injuries. He died on the spot.
Police registered two cases against the accused including a case of narcotics and attempt to suicide.Further investigation was underway.