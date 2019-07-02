Youth killed in police custody in Faisalabad

Jaranwala police declared alleged death of a youth in police custody as suicide here on Tuesday

Police said that they had arrested accused Ansar son of Aslam of Muhammad Bibi colony in a drunken state and the team also recovered liquor from his possession.

Police said the accused tried to escape from the police station and in this attempt he jumped over a wall and received serious injuries. He died on the spot.

Police registered two cases against the accused including a case of narcotics and attempt to suicide.Further investigation was underway.