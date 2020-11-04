UrduPoint.com
Youth Killed In Road Accident

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Wed 04th November 2020 | 02:40 PM

Youth killed in road accident

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2020 ) :A youth was killed, while his mother sustained injuries in a road accident in Atta Shaheed police limits.

According to police here on Wednesday, a 16-year-old Hadeed Lali, resident of Lalian was travelling on a motorcycle along with his mother Bushra Bibi when another speeding motorcycle collided with him near chak 101 SB.

Consequently, Hadeed died on the spot, while the mother sustained serious injuries.

Rescue-1122 and police shifted the body and injured to the nearby hospital.

Further investigation was underway.

More Stories From Pakistan

