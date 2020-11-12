Youth killed in road accident

(@FahadShabbir)

A boy was killed and another one sustained injured in motorcycle rickshaw-van collision on Jhang road here Thursday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2020 ) :A boy was killed and another one sustained injured in motorcycle rickshaw-van collision on Jhang road here Thursday.

According to police, 14-year-old Abdul Manan,student of grade-VI, resident of Rahim town was going to school by motorcycle rickshaw when a speeding loader van hit the three-wheeler near Gulfishan morr on Jhang Road.

As a result, Abdul Manan and Haider Ali suffered serious injuries.

Both were shifted to hospital where Manan succumbed to his injuries.

A case was registered against the van driver who managed to escape.