Youth killed in road accident

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2021 ) :A youth was killed in a road accident, in the limits of Bhagtanwala police station.

Police said on Sunday that Muhammad Waseem, 25, resident of chak 23 SB was riding a motorcycle when a rashly driven mini truck hit him near Bhagtanwala.

He died on the spot.

Police handed over the body to the heirs after legal formalities.

A case has been registered against the truck driver.