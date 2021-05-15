Youth killed in road accident

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2021 ) :A youth was killed in a road accident in Factory area police limits, here on Saturday.

Police sources said that Muhammad Farhan (22), resident of Chak 103/N-B, was going home on a motorcycle when a rashly driven car hit him near Chak 90/N-B.

As a result, he died on the spot while car driver fled from the scene.

Police handed over the body to heirs after completing legal formalities and registered a case against the driver.