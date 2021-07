SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2021 ) :-:A youth was killed in a road accident, in the jurisdiction of Sillanwali police station on Saturday.

According to police, the accident took place near Chak No 126-SB where a rashly driven truckhit a loader rickshaw, causing death to driver Arsalan Ali,19, resident of Chak 63-SB.

A case has been registered against the truck driver.