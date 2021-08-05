UrduPoint.com

Youth Killed In Road Accident

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Thu 05th August 2021 | 02:36 PM

A youth was killed, while another suffered injuries in a road accident here on Thursday

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2021 ) :A youth was killed, while another suffered injuries in a road accident here on Thursday.

According to Rescue-1122,Sabir (22) and Sajid(19) were traveling on motorcycle when a rashly driven van hit the two-wheeler near Joharabad sugar mill.As a result,Sabir died on the spot,while Sajid received serious injuries.

The victims were shifted to hospital,said Rescue sources.

